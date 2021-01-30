Polio immunisation drive to be held on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has set up 43,051 booths in all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places as part of the Nationwide Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign on Sunday (January 31).

Social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing during the exercise has been made mandatory in the view of Covid situation this year. The Pulse Polio campaign will be conducted at immunisation booths from 7 am to 5 pm.

All children in the age group of zero to five years will be given polio drops on the day. The government has made elaborate arrangements to vaccinate 70.26 lakh children in the State. According to a press release, more than 3,000 government vehicles have been deployed and transit booths with Covid guidelines will function in major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check posts and airports during the campaign day to cover children on travel.

The government also requested all the parents to utilise this opportunity and get their children immunised. Private paediatricians and private hospitals will also administer polio drops in their clinics on the day. Children of migrant labourers will also be covered.

Only one caregiver should accompany each beneficiary to prevent overcrowding at booths. Children immunised recently under Routine Immunisation Schedule should also be given polio drops on campaign days, the release said.

2 lakh health personnel engaged for camps

Mobile teams have also been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas. About two lakh personnel from health, ICDS, education and other government

departments and volunteers have been engaged for the campaign