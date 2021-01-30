The vintage wheels of Hollywood in Mahabs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Humankind’s collective fascination for the allure of chrome, the beauty of curves and the quiet elegance of classics finds a perfect marriage in very few aspects of life. Thanks to the Historical Cars Association of India, we’re set to appreciate this trinity in automobiles of yore immortalised in the reels of Hollywood favourites.

The newly-founded federation will have on display its coveted range of vintage wheels at the Radisson BLU Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram this Sunday. “We’ve been doing a few small shows in Chennai to keep our members happy. This is the fourth one since we started in October. And this is going to be a very interesting show.

MG TD,

We’re not just going to feature the cars that featured in Hollywood movies of the 50s and 60s (similar cars), we’re going back in time with the costumes, food and music too,” reveals Ranjit Pratap, the association’s president.

On display will be distinctly memorable automobiles like the Mustang from the Bond series’ Diamonds are Forever, the Alfa Romeo from The Day of the Jackal, the Mini Cooper from The Italian Job and the Chrysler from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. A good 25 of them for the delight of everyone present.

Scattered around the viewing gallery would be huge screens running the scripts of the movies that feature these cars, at the point of the introduction, he adds. Given the concerns of the pandemic, the event would be an invite-only kind.

But it will be live-streamed through the resort’s social media handles, ensuring that those interested would not be left behind. Catch the live stream on Instagram: @radissonbluresorttemplebay or Facebook: Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram