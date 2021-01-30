STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The vintage wheels of Hollywood in Mahabs

Humankind’s collective fascination for the allure of chrome, the beauty of curves and the quiet elegance of classics finds a perfect marriage in very few aspects of life.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Alfa Romeo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Humankind’s collective fascination for the allure of chrome, the beauty of curves and the quiet elegance of classics finds a perfect marriage in very few aspects of life. Thanks to the Historical Cars Association of India, we’re set to appreciate this trinity in automobiles of yore immortalised in the reels of Hollywood favourites.

The newly-founded federation will have on display its coveted range of vintage wheels at the Radisson BLU Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram this Sunday. “We’ve been doing a few small shows in Chennai to keep our members happy. This is the fourth one since we started in October. And this is going to be a very interesting show.

MG TD,

We’re not just going to feature the cars that featured in Hollywood movies of the 50s and 60s (similar cars), we’re going back in time with the costumes, food and music too,” reveals Ranjit Pratap, the association’s president.

On display will be distinctly memorable automobiles like the Mustang from the Bond series’ Diamonds are Forever, the Alfa Romeo from The Day of the Jackal, the Mini Cooper from The Italian Job and the Chrysler from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. A good 25 of them for the delight of everyone present.

Scattered around the viewing gallery would be huge screens running the scripts of the movies that feature these cars, at the point of the introduction, he adds. Given the concerns of the pandemic, the event would be an invite-only kind.

But it will be live-streamed through the resort’s social media handles, ensuring that those interested would not be left behind. Catch the live stream on Instagram: @radissonbluresorttemplebay or Facebook: Radisson Blu Resort Temple Bay Mamallapuram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp