By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team arrested three persons in Royapettah for possession of 10 kg of ganja. The arrested persons are Mohammad Yasin (30) and Syed Ahmed (24) of Triplicane, and Mohammad Nasim

of Royapettah.

Police seized their mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The trio was caught at the Natesan Salai-Lloyds Road junction based on a tip-off, police said. The ganja was hidden in the two-wheeler. The

remand process is on, police said.