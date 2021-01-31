STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation to honour its taxpayers

City residents will be awarded under two categories - highest property tax payers and prompt taxpayers on January 26th and August 15th.

Tax

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the initiative to recognise and reward its tax collectors, the city corporation has now decided to honour city residents who pay their taxes promptly twice a year, in an attempt to boost prompt payment of taxes to the civic body. City residents will be awarded under two categories - highest property tax payers and prompt taxpayers on January 26th and August 15th.

Under high value taxpayers, residents who pay the highest tax in terms of value are honoured. In the prompt category, the track record of residents in terms of property tax payment to the civic body for the last 2-3 years is considered and those found to have paid taxes ahead of deadlines are considered for awards. “This Republic Day, we honoured the top three highest taxpayers.

Next time, we’ll consider the next three in the list in case the same names are repeated,” a senior corporation official told Express. “We have unveiled a range of soft reforms internally for boosting tax collection. We then decided that citizens should also be recognised for their contribution. This is among the first of many initiatives that are in the pipeline,” the official added.

In October last year, the city corporation introduced the ‘GREAT’ module which stands for Greater Chennai Corporation Revenue Evaluation and Augmentation Task, under which city corporation tax collectors were rewarded for their work across parameters such as collection of property tax, profession tax or trade licence. The Corporation had also introduced a mascot ‘Vari’ (tax) Kumar, through which the corporation conveys all tax related messages to city residents, especially on social media.

Roll of honour Highest Property Tax
● ITC Limited (ITC Grand Chola), Mount Road, Guindy
● TRIL Inforpark, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani
● Sugam Vanijya Holdings Private Limited (VR-Chennai)

Prompt Payment
● Vikram Kumar, Perumal (Mudali) Street, Kothavalchavadi
● R Bhanumathi, Chandra Baugh Avenue, Chandrapauk Avenue, Mylapore
● Donti Chandramouli, Vishwanath Donti, Donti Annapurni-Ceebros Belvedere, Kumarasamy Nagar Main Road, Sholinganallur

