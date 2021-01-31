RGGGH doctors perform complex heart surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The doctors of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have successfully performed an advanced heart surgery named ‘David’s procedure’, named after Brazilian cardiac surgeon Tyrone E David.

The procedure involves valve-sparing aortic root replacement, a surgical treatment for aortic root aneurysms (a ballooning and weakened area in the artery). The team of doctors was headed by Dr A Sivaraman and included Dr Elavarasan, Dr Ezhilan, Dr Pradeep Anand, Dr Vivekanand, Dr Niranjani, Dr Suganthalakshmi and Dean Dr E Theranirajan.

According to a statement from the hospital, 42-year-old Saraswathi, hailing from Erode, was diagnosed with ascending aortic aneurysm with severe aortic regurgitation (a condition where leakage of pumped out blood reenters the heart).