Rs 189 crore sanctioned for restoration of Ennore creek

CHENNAI: Administrative sanction has been accorded for the eco restoration of the Ennore creek at a cost of Rs 189.38 crore. A Government Order to that effect has been issued by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on January 22.

The project is to be implemented within a three-year period, by 2023. “As the ecological restoration of Adyar creek and estuary (358 acres) have been successfully completed under the aegis of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT), it has now undertaken steps to restore the Ennore and the Kovalam creeks towards comprehensive restoration of ecology in the city,” the order said.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the ecological restoration of the Ennore creek by ‘mitigating pollution and reviving the creek eco-system’, the order added. The eco restoration is to be carried out in four major components — sustainable river mouth opening, solid waste management, habitat restoration and environment management plan at a total outlay of Rs 203 crore.

The Public Works Department will be the implementing agency for two components — sustainable river mouth opening and solid waste management that together account for an expense of Rs 154 crore, while the CRRT will be the implementing agency for an environment management plan and habitat restoration. “The habitat restoration refers to vegetation and not human habitation. Plantation of native species, apt for creeks, will be done at the islets and also on either side of the bunds in the final stages,” said an official.

The city boasts of a coastline with major creeks and estuaries like the Kovalam creek, Adyar creek and estuary, Cooum estuary and the Ennore creek. Recently, for the restoration of the Buckingham canal and its associative drains, Rs 1281.88 crore had been accorded administrative sanction, of which Rs 542.12 crore is for channel improvement works, Rs 131.42 crore for solid waste removal and Rs 608.34 crore for urban waterfront development. The project is to be completed over a period of three years from 2020 to 2023.