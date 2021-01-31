Woman sets self on fire to avoid arrest, critical

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman set herself on fire in Besant Nagar recently when police attempted to arrest her for selling illicit liquor, police claimed. The woman, identified as Usha, suffered 50 per cent burns and continues to be in a critical state at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital as on Saturday.

The incident happened on Thursday night at Sastri Nagar when police searched her house at Odaikuppam in Besant Nagar based on a tip-off. In a bid to escape, she threatened the police by pouring kerosene. However, the spark from the fire she had lit caught on her and soon spread all over her body, police claimed.

Alert personnel at the scene managed to douse the fire and sent the woman to KMC Hospital. Police said nearly 40 liquor bottles of 180 ml quantity were seized from the house on the night.