Bottle green for e-autorickshaws in TN

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has selected bottle green as the standard colour for battery-operated autorickshaws. The transport department issued a draft notification in this regard, amending relevant provisions in the Tamil Nadu Motor vehicles Rules, 1989. The gazette notification has sought suggestions and objections before July 21.

The colour was proposed for both transport and non-transport e-autorickshaws. The government already exempted the e-vehicle from paying motor-vehicle tax till December 2022. Presently, autorickshaws that run on contract carriage permit ferrying commuters are painted yellow while non-transport autos are painted sky blue.

According to the motor-vehicle rules, colours for vehicles are determined by the State and Central governments considering road safety, reflection, and purpose of the vehicles. As of now, ‘mint green’ is for mini-buses introduced in 1997. Similarly, tractors with trailer used only in agriculture are painted ‘bus green’, either fully or on front and rear portions.

But, no motor vehicle other than those of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy, the Assam Rifles, and the Indian Coast Guard are allowed to be painted olive green or navy blue. Also, transport vehicles are not allowed to be painted red, except the mail vans of the India Post, fire engines, and the vehicles carrying dangerous and hazardous material.

All education-institution vehicles should be painted yellow fully. Goods vehicles should be painted highway yellow either fully or on front and rear portions. The rule, however, will not be applicable to good vehicles covered under national permit, goods vehicles belonging to police, prisons, and forest departments, and mortuary vans.

“Public can write to the department if there is any objection against assigning bottle green to e-autorickshaws,”a senior official said.