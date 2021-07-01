Fisherman dies of injuries after falling off boat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old fisherman who allegedly fell into the sea from a boat off Marina died of blood loss after the blade of the motor cut his leg on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Sudhesh from Ayodhyakuppam.

He along with three others went for fishing in a fibre boat around 6 am on Wednesday. “While fishing, Sudhesh slipped and fell into the sea and suffered injuries when the propeller blades cut his thigh,” said a police officer attached to Marina Police station.