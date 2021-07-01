STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Revive students’ unions: TN govt urged by Dalit Intellectual Collective

Also, one of the 13 other appeals that DIC made sought immediate action to provide basic facilities in government schools, colleges, universities, and welfare hostels. 

Published: 01st July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to set the stage for making Tamil Nadu a ‘political society’, Dalit Intellectual Collective (DIC) asked the State government to revive students’ unions and make students party to administrative and academic decision-making process in colleges and universities.

“To have a better ‘political society’, we need to inculcate democratic values and beliefs among the younger generation. Hence, students’ unions have to be revitalised. Indeed, students’ politics should be an integral part of the learning process,” DIC Convenor C Lakshmanan said in a statement.

Also, one of the 13 other appeals that DIC made sought immediate action to provide basic facilities in government schools, colleges, universities, and welfare hostels. “Most of the students joining government institutions are from SC, ST, and backward classes. Most of these institutions (schools, colleges, universities) neither have adequate teacher-student ratio nor basic infrastructure facilities,” DIC said. 

Some of the specific demands made include: Collaboration with foreign universities; doubling of post-matric scholarships for SC/ST students in accordance with the price index; and instituting ‘visiting grants’ for college and university teachers to help them visit foreign universities for exposure.

Stating that shift system in arts and science colleges has made day-scholars from economically weaker sections skip morning breakfast or lunch to ensure they reached in time, it sought the extension of the mid-day meal scheme to all government educational institutions.

The DIC, a forum that claims to be engaging in a struggle for rejuvenation of the emancipatory politics, asked the government to set up a state-level committee to formulate common curriculum for natural science, social sciences, and humanities by incorporating latest research and developments in different disciplines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Students Union Dalit Intellectual Collective
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp