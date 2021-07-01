Tanker foundation enters 28th year of service 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments. They have contributed to healthcare, research, training and advocacy connected to kidney disease. From June 1993 till May 2021, TANKER has provided 4,10,182 free and subsidised dialysis for 1,926 patients. They have also given financial support of Rs 3.38 crore to 3,607 patients as one-time contributions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 for transplantation, medication, investigation and fistula surgery costs.

Their 11 subsidised dialysis units have a total of 157 dialysis stations and are situated in Ambattur Rotary Hospital, Chennai; Arogya Trust, Chokkikulam, Madurai; RVS College of Nursing, Kannampalayam, Coimbatore; Corporation PHC, Nungambakkam, Chennai along with Rotary Club of Madras East; Thiruverkadu, Chennai with Rotary Club of Madras West; Vellore with Rotary Club of Vellore Fort; Corporation UPHC, Retteri, Chennai, along with Rotary Club of Chennai Towers; Perungudi, Chennai with Corporation UCHC; Corporation UCHC, Valasaravakkam, Chennai along with Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal; Corporation UCHC, Injambakkam, Chennai along with Freemasons Lodge Accountants 194 and Lodge Accountants Charitable Trust; and Tiruppur with Tiruppur North Rotary Club and Tiruppur Corporation.

They provide 5,802 dialysis per month, of which 5,543 are free of cost with help from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), Greater Chennai Corporation and other donors. At present, they help 634 patients. They also have a dialysis facility at MGM Hospital, Puducherry. In November 2009, they started their HIV Dialysis Unit providing dialysis to underprivileged HIV patients. This is the first-of-its-kind in India.

Subsequently, they also opened an HIV facility with three machines in Parumala, Kerala. They also support Kerala Kidney Research Foundation (KKRF), which provides free and subsidised dialysis at Thiruvalla Medical Mission, SH Hospital, Kottayam and PVS Hospital, Kochi. They have recently donated four machines worth Rs 24 lakh to KKRF. In February 2016, TANKER helped Catholic Mission Centre Hospital, Imphal, Manipur with four machines and equipment worth Rs 33 lakh. TANKER along with The Madras Medical Mission has donated a machine to the Dar es salaam General Hospital in Tanzania.

Almost 2.5 lakh people die of kidney failure in India every year. It is the third largest killer after malignancy and heart disease. Along with helping their patients, spreading the word about kidney disease is equally important to TANKER. They have reached out to more than 1.89 lakh people with the 1,279 awareness programmes conducted at schools, colleges, law enforcement offices and public forums. They have also screened 35,793 individuals for early detection of kidney disease through 423 screening camps.

TANKER Foundation, KKRF and St. Behanan’s Orthodox Church opened an awareness and screening center in St. Behanan’s Orthodox Church at Vennikulam, Kerala on March 3, 2021 to reach out to the needy. As the field of research in kidney diseases requires more attention and guidance in India, TANKER also gives awards for research in Nephrology and Service to the tune of Rs 8 lakh every year.