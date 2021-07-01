STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tanker foundation enters 28th year of service 

Tanker Foundation has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanker Foundation has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments. They have contributed to healthcare, research, training and advocacy connected to kidney disease. From June 1993 till May 2021, TANKER has provided 4,10,182 free and subsidised dialysis for 1,926 patients. They have also given financial support of Rs 3.38 crore to 3,607 patients as one-time contributions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 for transplantation, medication, investigation and fistula surgery costs.

Their 11 subsidised dialysis units have a total of 157 dialysis stations and are situated in  Ambattur Rotary Hospital, Chennai; Arogya Trust, Chokkikulam, Madurai; RVS College of Nursing, Kannampalayam, Coimbatore; Corporation PHC, Nungambakkam, Chennai along with Rotary Club of Madras East; Thiruverkadu, Chennai with Rotary Club of Madras West; Vellore with Rotary Club of Vellore Fort; Corporation UPHC, Retteri, Chennai, along with Rotary Club of Chennai Towers; Perungudi, Chennai with Corporation UCHC; Corporation UCHC, Valasaravakkam, Chennai along with Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal;  Corporation UCHC, Injambakkam, Chennai along with Freemasons Lodge Accountants 194 and Lodge Accountants Charitable Trust; and Tiruppur with Tiruppur North Rotary Club and Tiruppur Corporation.

They provide 5,802 dialysis per month, of which 5,543 are free of cost with help from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), Greater Chennai Corporation and other donors. At present, they help 634 patients. They also have a dialysis facility at MGM Hospital, Puducherry. In November 2009, they started their HIV Dialysis Unit providing dialysis to underprivileged HIV patients. This is the first-of-its-kind in India.  

Subsequently, they also opened an HIV facility with three machines in Parumala, Kerala. They also support Kerala Kidney Research Foundation (KKRF), which provides free and subsidised dialysis at Thiruvalla Medical Mission, SH Hospital, Kottayam and PVS Hospital, Kochi. They have recently donated four machines worth Rs 24 lakh to KKRF. In February 2016, TANKER helped Catholic Mission Centre Hospital, Imphal, Manipur with four machines and equipment worth Rs 33 lakh. TANKER along with The Madras Medical Mission has donated a machine to the Dar es salaam General Hospital in Tanzania.

Almost 2.5 lakh people die of kidney failure in India every year. It is the third largest killer after malignancy and heart disease. Along with helping their patients, spreading the word about kidney disease is equally important to TANKER. They have reached out to more than 1.89 lakh people with the 1,279 awareness programmes conducted at schools, colleges, law enforcement offices and public forums. They have also screened 35,793 individuals for early detection of kidney disease through 423 screening camps.

TANKER Foundation, KKRF and St. Behanan’s Orthodox Church opened an awareness and screening center in St. Behanan’s Orthodox Church at Vennikulam, Kerala on March 3, 2021 to reach out to the needy. As the field of research in kidney diseases requires more attention and guidance in India, TANKER also gives awards for research in Nephrology and Service to the tune of Rs 8 lakh every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp