Tiktok fame Amudha Amma, boyfriend held for harassing daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ambattur Estate police arrested TikTok fame Amudhapriya alias Amudha Amma (51) and her boyfriend, Rajesh (52) for allegedly defaming her daughter in social media. Accoding to the police, Amudha separated from her husband and was living with Rajesh from T Nagar.

“While Amuthapriya’s daughter (33) separated from her husband due to differences, Rajesh allegedly made undesirable advances towards her,” said a senior police officer privy to the case. When she lodged a complaint at Ambattur Estate police station, Rajesh is said to have apologised and the matter was amicably resolved.

However, later Rajesh and Amuthapriya started making derogatory posts in social media and abused her.

Based on her complaint, Ambattur Estate police registered a case under five sections of IPC, Woman Harassment Act and IT Act and detained the couple. Further investigation is on. Speaking to the media, the victim advised social media followers not to share videos which were made with an intent to defame an individual.