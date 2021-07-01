Treatment facility for TB inaugurated at govt hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A treatment facility for tuberculosis was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian at the Government Hospital in Tambaram Sanatorium on Wednesday. “This new facility will hugely benefit patients in the locality and nearby suburbs,” the Minister said.

The facility was set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore, in collaboration with the National Health Mission. “Our State has around 38,000 TB patients and 1,314 are affected with severe TB. The State government plans to eliminate TB from the State by 2025,” Subramanian added.

“The Rotary Club has donated a mobile X-Ray vehicle costing Rs 90 lakh, towards screening patients in villages across Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai. We can ensure that affected persons receive early treatment with this initiative,” he said.