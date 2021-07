By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The flapping and fluttering of our avian friends replaced the chatter around the bajji kadais, stray horses and cattle took over the sun-kissed sand turf, and the otherwise teeming merry-go-rounds remained to rust.

The two-month lockdown robbed Asia’s second-largest beach of its charm. TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick captures life in the stillness at namma Marina.