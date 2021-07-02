STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Aerospace Centre helping Chennai Corpn in mosquito battle

The Centre for Aerospace on the MIT campus of Anna University has developed drones to help the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) combat the mosquito menace.

Published: 02nd July 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre for Aerospace on the MIT campus of Anna University has developed drones to help the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) combat the mosquito menace. These drones will spray larvicide on stagnant water bodies where mosquitoes breed. 

On Thursday, as part of a pilot project, three drones sprayed larvicide on the Cooum and Adyar rivers. The centre plans to conduct a detailed study on the project, along with the Corporation, so other municipal corporations too can benefit from their findings.

“We recently worked with the Chennai Corporation and Tirunelveli Corporation, and in a few other districts, to spray disinfectant in Covid-19 containment zones using drones. The project was a success. And taking a cue from it, we have now collaborated with the Chennai Corporation to fight the mosquito menace,” said K Senthil Kumar, director-in-charge, Centre for Aerospace Research. 

“At least 15 of our experts are managing three drones in different zones. The first phase of spraying larvicide will go on for 15 days. We will then assess the situation and plan the next steps,” he added. Corporation officials are closely working with the team from Anna University.

Drones are not only fast and efficient in spraying anti-larval oil, but can also reach areas that are physically inaccessible, Senthil Kumar said. “Spraying larvicide from battery-operated drones would be difficult, so we developed drones with internal combustion engines that run on petrol. They can carry up to 16 litres of anti-larvae oil and cover 3,600-4000 sq m at a go,” he added.

The Corporation on Thursday said steps have been taken to spray larvicide in Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Virugambakkam and Mambalam canals, and the Buckingham Canal, Cooum, Adyar, Veerangal Odai and Otteri Nullah, spanning a total of 140 km.

The density of mosquito larvae will be recorded 24 hours before and after the exercise. Visit https://www.gccdrones.in to find out which water bodies will be covered on each day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mosquito Chennai Corporation
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp