Aerospace Centre helping Chennai Corpn in mosquito battle

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre for Aerospace on the MIT campus of Anna University has developed drones to help the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) combat the mosquito menace. These drones will spray larvicide on stagnant water bodies where mosquitoes breed.

On Thursday, as part of a pilot project, three drones sprayed larvicide on the Cooum and Adyar rivers. The centre plans to conduct a detailed study on the project, along with the Corporation, so other municipal corporations too can benefit from their findings.

“We recently worked with the Chennai Corporation and Tirunelveli Corporation, and in a few other districts, to spray disinfectant in Covid-19 containment zones using drones. The project was a success. And taking a cue from it, we have now collaborated with the Chennai Corporation to fight the mosquito menace,” said K Senthil Kumar, director-in-charge, Centre for Aerospace Research.

“At least 15 of our experts are managing three drones in different zones. The first phase of spraying larvicide will go on for 15 days. We will then assess the situation and plan the next steps,” he added. Corporation officials are closely working with the team from Anna University.

Drones are not only fast and efficient in spraying anti-larval oil, but can also reach areas that are physically inaccessible, Senthil Kumar said. “Spraying larvicide from battery-operated drones would be difficult, so we developed drones with internal combustion engines that run on petrol. They can carry up to 16 litres of anti-larvae oil and cover 3,600-4000 sq m at a go,” he added.

The Corporation on Thursday said steps have been taken to spray larvicide in Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Virugambakkam and Mambalam canals, and the Buckingham Canal, Cooum, Adyar, Veerangal Odai and Otteri Nullah, spanning a total of 140 km.

The density of mosquito larvae will be recorded 24 hours before and after the exercise. Visit https://www.gccdrones.in to find out which water bodies will be covered on each day.