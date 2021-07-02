Coming soon: Mega tourism plan for TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, on Thursday, decided to implement an integrated mega tourism plan to attract inland and foreign tourists and improve the classified tourism on par with the international standards.

Decisions to this effect were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. During the meeting, it was also decided to create more tourist attractions in Tamil Nadu so that the foreign tourists would increase the duration of their stay in the State. New lighting arrangement for Thiruvalluvar statue at Kanyakumari, renovation of Poompuhar tourist spot, improving the roads leading to tourist spots, spiritual places, adventure tourism spots, etc., were some of the decisions taken at the meeting.

Unveiling a new tourism policy, establishing more hotels, resorts, and convention centres and contribution of public and private sectors in the tourism sector were also discussed. Refurbishing the ancient monuments, ongoing excavation works in various historical places, virtual museum concept, consecration of 100 temples, the tanks and gardens attached to them, filling up 2,547 vacancies in the temples, appointment of 110 Odhuvars, digitisation of palm leaf manuscripts in Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, etc., were the other issues discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also reviewed the long term plans for the school education department for the next 10 years. Improving basic amenities at the schools, improving the quality of education and other issues were discussed at the meeting.