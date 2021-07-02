Juvenile held for murdering 11-year-old girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking development, police said that a 17-year-old boy was arrested for murdering an 11-year-old girl, whose body was found near a public toilet in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the girl was found dead with injuries, hours after she went missing while returning home from her father’s meat shop.

Sources added that three persons were initially detained on suspicion. However, a 17-year-old boy, among the three, confessed to having committed the crime.

The boy allegedly attempted to molest the girl by forcefully taking her into the bushes. When she raised an alarm, he pushed her down, took a stone nearby, and smashed her head, said sources.