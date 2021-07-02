Reach out to people with schemes: Min Saminathan to officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan, on Thursday, directed the department officials to reach out to the people for implementing the welfare schemes of the State government efficiently and create awareness about them among various sections of the society.

The Minister was addressing the information department officials. He said display boards about the location of memorials, Mani Mandapam, etc., coming under the control of the department should be placed at important junctions ahead of their actual location.

In the memorials, more rare photos of leaders could be displayed so that the younger generation would know about them. For carrying out maintenance works, the department can seek the cooperation of the Lions Club, Rotary Club and NGOs.