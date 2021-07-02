Stalin inaugurates post Covid Care Clinic in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a post Covid Care Clinic at the Government Corona Hospital and an upgraded international vaccination centre for yellow fever at the King’s Institute on Thursday.

The post Covid Care Clinic would provide specialty services, including general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, chest medicine, gastroenterology, psychiatry, yoga, naturopathy and physiotherapy.

Stalin also presented appreciation certificates to directors of the various directorates in the Health Department, during a function held to observe the National Doctors Day, at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

He also presented an appreciation certificate to Nilgiris Collector J Innocent Divya for making Nilgiris the first district to achieve 100 per cent vaccination. Speaking at the function, Stalin said that the government will also take up measures for the welfare of doctors.