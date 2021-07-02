YouTuber Madan Kumar moves Chennai district court for bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: YouTuber Madan Kumar alias ‘PUBG Madan’, who was arrested for abusing his teenage channel-subscriber, moved the Chennai District Sessions Court seeking bail on Thursday. The court directed the prosecution to file its response by July 5.

The petitioner in his plea stated that he had not flouted any laws or duped anyone. He also alleged that there was no prima facie case made against him. “All allegations against me are baseless and the police have already probed them. The case was registered on a plaint filed by a fellow industry competitor, and no ‘victim’ had come forward to register a complaint,” he added.

Earlier the Saidapet Court had dismissed his bail plea. The High Court had also rejected his advance bail plea. On Thursday, the petition came before Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar.