STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Air pollution helps Covid cause more chaos: Researchers

Chennai, among major metropolitan cities that reported the most Covid-19 cases, had the highest PM2.5 emission load.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-of-its-kind study, Indian researchers have found a correlation between air pollution, the spread of Covid-19, and resulting deaths. Chennai, among major metropolitan cities that reported the most Covid-19 cases, had the highest PM2.5 emission load.

The study, titled ‘Establishing a link between fine particulate matter (PM2.5) zones and COVID-19 over India based on anthropogenic emission sources and air quality data’, provided the first evidence for India on the vulnerability of people in highly-polluted areas to Covid-19. It used the first nation-wide high-resolution emission inventory of tiny particle PM2.5, which accounts for all sources of air pollutants.

People in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, which are home to pollution hotspots with PM2.5 levels above the permissible limit, are likely to have a 15 per cent higher chance of dying of Covid-19, and are also more likely to contract the virus, the study shows.As per official data, PM2.5 emission in Tamil Nadu is 482.36 Giga gram (Gg) per year, which translates to 4.82 lakh tonnes. Tamil Nadu is among the top 10 emitters in the country. Chennai witnessed 60 moderately-polluted days in 2019 and recorded 2,07,197 Covid-19 cases and 3,713 deaths. Besides, there have been allegations of massive underreporting of deaths.

“Bad air quality days have a visible relationship with the number of Covid-19 casualties. There’s an exponential increase in the number of casualties once the number of bad air quality days crosses 100,” the study said.Saroj Kumar Sahu, lead author of the report and assistant professor at Utkal University, told Express data related to emissions, air quality and Covid-19 cases and deaths in 721 districts in India till November 5 last year were studied. “The study is the first of its kind to evaluate the relation between PM2.5 emission loads through the newly-developed national emission inventory of PM2.5 for 2019 and Covid cases in India.

A reliable high-resolution gridded (10x10 km) inventory was developed, which when superimposed on district level Covid-19 positive cases, clearly illustrates that emission hotspots are experiencing more Covid-19 cases,” Sahu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air pollution COVID 19
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp