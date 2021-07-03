Chennai to receive moderate rainfall for next two days
On Friday evening, dark clouds covered city skies promising a good rain spell, but with strong winds blowing away the clouds, only a few parts got sporadic showers.
CHENNAI: The MET office has said sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with chances of light to moderate rainfall for the next two days. On Friday evening, dark clouds covered city skies promising a good rain spell, but with strong winds blowing away the clouds, only a few parts got sporadic showers. Meanwhile, heavy rain warning has been issued for Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Theni, Erode, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Madurai districts.