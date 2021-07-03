STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Chennai, public brace for impact

App-based cab drivers went on a strike near Anna Salai on Friday demanding an increase in trip fare owing to the increasing fuel prices. 

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ola, Uber drivers staging a protest at Chepauk on Friday, demanding that the companies increase their pay percentage | Ashwin prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Petrol price crossed Rs 100 for the first time in Chennai on Friday. The prices were hovering around Rs 98-99 over the past two weeks. Following the spike in fuel prices, autorickshaw fares have risen and app-based cab drivers staged a protest demanding increase in passenger fares to meet operational costs.

The price of petrol in Chennai stood at Rs 100.13 on Friday while that of diesel at Rs 93.72. It’s a rise of nearly Rs 3 a litre over a few days.Commuters requested the government to bring down the price of petrol by reducing excise duty. 

Lorry operators are also severely affected. Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owner’s Federation president, S Yuvaraj said that nearly 10 lakh lorries in the country have stopped operations due to losses. “Petrol and diesel must also be included in Goods and Service Tax (GST). Also, the previous government gave us subsidies. With not even that subsidy provided currently, we are in a fix,” he said.

The cost of all commodities will see a steep rise in the coming weeks, M Varatharajan, president, Chennai Tanker Petroleum Production Association, said, adding that staging a strike will have no impact and that many livelihoods are at stake.Auto drivers have an option to increase fares, but cab drivers complain that they do not have such an option. App-based cab drivers went on a strike near Anna Salai on Friday demanding an increase in trip fare owing to the increasing fuel prices. 

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had said recently that it is not currently possible to reduce fuel prices, a DMK promise in its election manifesto. He blamed the Central government for the increase in fuel prices. Blaming the Centre, he said the tax per litre of fuel has been increased from Rs 10.39 in 2014 to Rs 32.90 now, which is more than three times surge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Petrol price Chennai
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp