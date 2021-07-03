Petrol price crosses Rs 100 in Chennai, public brace for impact

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Petrol price crossed Rs 100 for the first time in Chennai on Friday. The prices were hovering around Rs 98-99 over the past two weeks. Following the spike in fuel prices, autorickshaw fares have risen and app-based cab drivers staged a protest demanding increase in passenger fares to meet operational costs.

The price of petrol in Chennai stood at Rs 100.13 on Friday while that of diesel at Rs 93.72. It’s a rise of nearly Rs 3 a litre over a few days.Commuters requested the government to bring down the price of petrol by reducing excise duty.

Lorry operators are also severely affected. Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owner’s Federation president, S Yuvaraj said that nearly 10 lakh lorries in the country have stopped operations due to losses. “Petrol and diesel must also be included in Goods and Service Tax (GST). Also, the previous government gave us subsidies. With not even that subsidy provided currently, we are in a fix,” he said.

The cost of all commodities will see a steep rise in the coming weeks, M Varatharajan, president, Chennai Tanker Petroleum Production Association, said, adding that staging a strike will have no impact and that many livelihoods are at stake.Auto drivers have an option to increase fares, but cab drivers complain that they do not have such an option. App-based cab drivers went on a strike near Anna Salai on Friday demanding an increase in trip fare owing to the increasing fuel prices.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had said recently that it is not currently possible to reduce fuel prices, a DMK promise in its election manifesto. He blamed the Central government for the increase in fuel prices. Blaming the Centre, he said the tax per litre of fuel has been increased from Rs 10.39 in 2014 to Rs 32.90 now, which is more than three times surge.