Customs foils bid to smuggle gold via Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 31 lakh and arrested two persons at Chennai Airport on Saturday, according to a press release.

Based on a tip-off, Akilan (27) of Thanjavur, who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight G9-471, was intercepted at exit on suspicion of carrying gold. Upon personal search, three bundles of gold paste weighing 715 gram were recovered from him.

On extraction, 633 gram of gold valued at Rs 31 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act. Further, he was taken outside the airport to nab the person who had come to receive the gold.

When Mohamed Uvais (23) of Ramanathapuram approached him, he was also nabbed. He admitted his involvement. Both the carrier and the receiver were arrested. Further investigation is under progress, the release said.

