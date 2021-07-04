HC orders joint inspection of Peravallur lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A joint inspection has been ordered by Madras High Court into the alleged encroachment of Peravallur Eri in Kolathur. A division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the interim order while hearing allegations of large-scale encroachment of the waterbody.

“It is a classic case of waterbody being killed with the help of the officials by the land encroachers by getting patta illegally, for which the revenue authorities have got no jurisdiction. Waterbodies are lifelines of human beings. Without water no living being like man can survive,” the court said.

According to the petitioner, about 250 to 350 acres of land in the area comprises of the lake and government poramboke land. However, officials in collusion with land grabbers have illegally issued pattas for a major portion of the area comprising the lake. The petitioner made several representations to the authorities. Since no action was taken, the petitioner has approached the court.

Recording the submissions, the court said, “Prima facie, this court is convinced that the private parties have obtained patta illegally in respect of waterbody, which is not sustainable in law.” Asserting that no construction can be allowed in such illegally obtained land, the court added, “Otherwise, the illegality will be completed, and the people will be deprived of the water resources.” Moreover, this court has a duty to protect waterbodies not only for the present generation but also for the future generations, the judges said.

The court then passed an interim injunction restraining the land grabbers from putting up any construction in any manner in respect of the aforesaid property until further orders. This apart, the court also injuncted TANGEDCO and Metrowater from providing electricity or water connection to the property until further orders. The joint inspection team has also been directed to file a status report on the extent of encroachment and construction thereon with photographs by July 6.

Officials colluded with land grabbers: Petitioner

According to the petitioner, about 250 to 350 acres of land in the area comprises of the lake and government poramboke land. However, officials in collusion with land grabbers have illegally issued pattas for a major portion of the area comprising the lake. The petitioner made several representations to the authorities.