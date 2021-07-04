Saving art with science

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the early 2010s, the world stood witness to one of the biggest art scandals in history. A man named Pei-Shen Qian and his co-conspirators were exposed for selling counterfeit paintings through Knoedler gallery in New York. These forges were made by Qian until a gallery questioned the legitimacy of a ‘Jackson Pollock painting’. Qian, who would use tea or dirt to make his paintings look old, could create near-perfect replicas.

However, he fled the country when a Raman microscope that revealed to investigators traces of Red 170 pigment which was rarely found in the time of Jackson Pollock’s career. This interesting case is one of the many applications detailed to us by scientist Dr Vijai Shankar Balachandran in a talk about Raman Spectroscopy hosted by DakshinaChitra.

It all started with a 15-day naval journey from London to Bombay during which CV Raman grew fascinated by the blue in the sea. “When you collect the water in a glass, it’s colourless. People say it is the reflection of the sky, well then why isn’t it yellow or orange at sunset?” questioned Vijai. The same question was on Raman’s mind and he set out to solve the mystery. Raman discovered that when light interacts with any molecule, most of the light scattered is at the same wavelength called Rayleigh scattering, which is the normal colour we see. But there is also a tiny portion of the light that scatters at a different wavelength. This is called Raman scattering. Different materials have varied spectrums that can be detected by a Raman spectrometer.

But how can this phenomenon help the art industry? “The technique is useful to catch forgeries but is also utilised for art conservation. Several times, we don’t know what is used to create specific art — what kind of pigments, base, or final finishing. All of this information is available through this single technique,” said Vijai. Each pigment has a unique Raman spectrum, which has led to a library or directory of spectral signatures. This means any image, painting or fabric can be studied under a spectrometer to determine what type of pigment is used in its making. “So, if you figure out which pigment is used and when it was used in history, you can uncover the age of the painting,” he added.

Take the painting ‘For to Be a Farmer’s Boy’ by Winslow Homer, which often confused people, for the subject seemed to be captured at sunset and yet the skies in the background remain pale. Using Raman spectroscopy, it was revealed that the skies were in actuality faded as the “red lake” pigment in the painting had isolated from the paper fibre over time. This shows us the deterioration of the painting from its original state.

When it comes to Indian art, the research is very sparse, rued Vijai. “I feel that there should be more awareness for this technique to be used in art and conservation as well as for its scientific richness,” he shared. Nevertheless, there are a few analyses. For example, when a 1560 AD painting of Rani Durgavati currently at the Government Museum, Chennai was studied, they found traces of Studio Red which is a synthetic pigment. This indicates that the painting has been retouched, thus increasing the authenticity of the piece.

Raman spectroscopy has shown its potential in several industries. “It is a handy tool everywhere. People use it for art conservation, to check for the authenticity of diamonds, in forensic science, and chemists,” he said. This science has indeed made much difference in the art world!

