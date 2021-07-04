Tales of Tamizh terms

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Narumugayae narumugayae nee oru naaligai nillaai

Sengani ooriya vaai thiranthu nee oru thiru mozhi sollaai…’

“A beautiful song, isn’t it?” asks Revanthi Manjubalu, singing the first few lines of the mesmeric melody from Iruvar (1997). “Yes!” I respond. “The words are so beautifully put together. Narumugai refers to the smell of a blooming flower, a fragrant bud. We might have been humming and singing this song for years now, but fail to pay attention to the beautiful meanings of these Tamizh words,” says the Karur resident, as she goes on to sing another composition from AR Rahman’s repertoire.

“ Yaakai thiri, kadhal sudar, anbe… Here, Yaakai means the body; thiri, a wick, and kadhal (love) is the sudar (fire). When we start understanding the meaning of the Tamizh words that we come across every day and of ones that are lesser-known — in songs, conversations, movies and books — it becomes more enjoyable and interesting. It opens us to the vast ocean that is the Tamizh language,” beams the 24-year-old.

Through her Instagram page, Pattampoochi Pen, Revanthi has been sharing the deep-rooted meanings and etymology of Tamizh words, and bringing to the fore Tamizh terms for all things under the sun. “Recently, when I shared the Tamizh term for the word lesbian – Aganal, the post was widely shared and appreciated. It all started when a friend of mine sparked the question in my mind. I thought for a long time and was able to provide only vague answers. But after a lot of research, I found the term Aganal. It translates to, ‘a woman whose partner orientation is another woman’. It is important to bring these Tamizh terms into common usage,” shares the MA Sociology graduate and a Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) aspirant.

Into the world of literature

A lover of the ancient language, a raconteur and a heritage enthusiast with a diploma in Epigraphy, Revanthi credits her mother for initiating her into the sprawling world of Tamizh literature, and nurturing it through her relentless encouragement. “I have been part of several Tamizh oratory competitions, written stories, poems, read numerous books. My mother’s motivation during my formative years laid a strong foundation, enabling me to explore the culture and the language. My father’s interest in Dravidian ideologies too intrigued me and led me to reading books relevant to it. In this stage of my life, thanks to my TNPSC exam preparations, I am getting to explore more about Sangam literature. As I read more, I find myself being drawn deep into the world,” gushes Revanthi, who goes by the moniker ‘Aazhisai’ (the sound of the ocean).

The idea for the page, she recalls, popped up when she stumbled upon a Pinterest account. “There was a post which detailed the meaning of a Japanese word, Ikigai, which means, the reason for living. It was beautiful and I immediately wanted to do something similar with Tamizh words. I named my page Pattampoochi Pen (Butterfly Woman). The butterfly with its vibrant colours and existence spreads happiness till the end of its lifetime. I aim to do the same — spread joy and happiness by sharing knowledge till I can. To me, this was an allegory,” she details.

Posts on page

Her page has been thoughtfully and sensitively curated. “It was a conscious decision. Every culture and language has a past, a legacy of things both good and bad. Through my page, the words and meanings, I wanted to discuss feminism, identities, sexualities, social equality, and other important themes — all in the Tamizh context. I also wanted to share the knowledge I have about epigraphy…so, I started sharing important information about the different ancient settlements, archaeological sites, how the social structure and life was back in those timelines too,” explains Revanthi, whose post about the peculiar election system practice known as Kudavolai Murai, during the later Chola Era in Uttiramerur, makes for an interesting read.

She cites Tamil Nadu school textbooks, the Tamil Nadu government’s Sorkuvai (Word corpus) initiative, Tamil Virtual Academy and other literary tools including classic books as her primary sources.

“I recently enjoyed researching the word Kadaaram Kondaan. It is one of the most honorific mentions of the Chozha king, Rajendra Chozha. It came to be after he conquered Kadaaram (ancient Kedah situated in Bujang Valley in Malaysia),” she shares.

Reaping reviews

The page currently has over 2,800 followers and Revanthi reports that she has been receiving encouragement and support from Tamils across the globe. “People from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Canada and other diasporas too have been rendering their encouragement. This is motivating me to do more. Opportunities too have come my way — to compose a poem for an anthology book of poetry, stories for a children’s book by a new publishing house…everything has been positive,” she enthuses.

Plans of sharing interesting information about the Tamil-Brahmi script are also in the pipeline. “The idea is to make people aware of different aspects of the language. Old scripts play an important role in understanding our history. The goal is to equip people with the knowledge to be able to read inscriptions if and when they pay a visit to an ancient site or temple. Isn’t that liberating?” she asks, excited.

Other intriguing ideas are simmering too. “I want to compare the similarities between the Tamizh and Korean language. To make the project accurate and authentic, I have even started learning Korean! Going forward, I also want to take steps to ensure that the Tamizh language is compatible and integrated with the latest technology. Small ideas are what bring about long-term changes…I will soon try translating them into actions,” she assures.

For details, visit Instagram page @Pattampoochi_pen