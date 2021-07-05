Public hearing held on TNSCB project on reconstruction of houses at Kotturpuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A public hearing was held on Sunday to discuss reconstruction of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) houses at Kotturpuram in the Saidapet Assembly constituency.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Rural Industries and Slum Clearance Board TM Anbarasan and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

During the meeting, Anbarasan instructed the authorities to construct the 1,476 houses of 420 sq ft each with lift and generator facilities.

The minister further said that the construction will be completed within 18 months after the tenants vacate the houses within three months.