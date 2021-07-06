ICF ex-chief engineer held for bribery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, arrested AK Kathpal, former principal chief mechanical engineer, who was earlier posted at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.This comes after searches on the premises of the properties of the accused at nine locations, including Delhi and Chennai, led to a recovery of ‘2.75 crore (approximately) in cash and 23 kg of gold, according to a release.

A case was registered against Kathpal and others over allegations that the accused, while holding the post of principal chief mechanical engineer at ICF, was involved in various such activities, in collusion with the director of a Chennai-based private firm and unknown persons in the award and execution of tenders in respect of mechanical division of ICF, Perambur.

It was further alleged that the accused, during the period from February 2019 to March 31, 2021 (the date of his retirement), had collected bribe from the director of a private firm and used him as a custodian of the alleged illegal gratification of Rs 5.89 crore received on his behalf.

It was also alleged that, on the demand of Kathpal, the director of the Chennai-based company arranged for delivering Rs 50 lakh as the first instalment of the total bribe kept in her custody through two private persons to the brother of Kathpal in Delhi. Kathpal was caught by the CBI while demanding and accepting Rs 50 lakh as second instalment of the bribe amount. Four other persons have been detained, the release added.