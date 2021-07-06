Man, woman die by suicide in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman and 35-year-old man died by suicide, in separate incidents on Sunday.In the first incident, the woman was staying at her younger sister’s house in Kolathur. Saranya, the younger sister, who is married to Karthik left for her parent’s home at Madhavaram after a misunderstanding. However, Manju, the victim, stayed back in Kolathur. On Sunday, Karthik had stepped out for a while and upon his return saw Saranya hanging.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man died by suicide in Choolai. The deceased, D Eswaran, was allegedly addicted to liquor and became upset after his wife yelled at him for coming home drunk. He set himself ablaze in the kitchen. He was declared dead later. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.