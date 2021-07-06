STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO offers help to paraplegic patients

A team under the leadership of S Vidyakar, the founder of Udavum Karamgal, visited each of the patients and collected details to overcome their initial problem of food during lockdown. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Udavum Karangal has reached out to around 60 paraplegic (paralysis of legs and lower body) patients of Tiruvallur district, who are bed-ridden and not in a position to earn a living during the last two months. “We got the list of 61 people from the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer,” said a Udavum Karangal spokesperson. A team under the leadership of S Vidyakar, the founder of Udavum Karamgal, visited each of the patients and collected details to overcome their initial problem of food during lockdown. 

Their families were given the Essential Provision Kit worth Rs 2000, which consisted of 25 kg rice plus groceries and oil, that will be useful to them for the next two months. Similarly, to fulfil their personal needs.A medical team of a doctor, nurse, paramedical staff and social workers has been formed. They will visit the patients, the release added. 

