12 arrested in Chennai for bike racing

CHENNAI: The city police arrested 12 men allegedly for racing with motorbikes and auto rickshaws and seized over six vehicles on Monday. The accused were identified as S Chinnaiah (54), K Mohan (39), S Sridhar (34), M Rasool Batsha (39), T Sankar (40), M Sreenivasan (40), C Manikandan (28), S Magesh (23), S Murali (28), B Karthic (24), and S Surya (20). The police have seized three auto rickshaws, three motorbikes, six cellphones and have launched a search for 15 men who are absconding.

The Porur police on Sunday received information that several men were racing on the Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road early in the mornings. The arrests were made after perusal of CCTV footage. “At least 10 auto rickshaws and 15 motorbikes raced for about 20 kilometers. The men had placed a registration money of about Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. The winner of the race would take the prize money,” said a police officer.