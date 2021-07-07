Amplifying the applications of Ayurveda in everyday aspects of life

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: It’s been over a year and seven months since the COVID-19 pandemic challenged healthcare experts across the globe to work towards a drug to counter the rampaging virus. While that’s still underway, the self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity supported by Ayurvedic medicine and recommended by the Ministry of AYUSH seemed to be effective during the lockdown. The market witnessed a spike in demand for Ayurvedic medicines and herbal remedies.

For over 5,000 years, Ayurveda has been a sound, scientific framework of healthcare. The pandemic, if anything, has only re-emphasised its potential as an alternative field of medicine. Throwing more light into its application to transform everyday life is Ayurvedic practitioner Dr GG Gangadharan’s new book Ayurveda: The True Way to Restore your Health and Happiness.

Offering us a gist of the content, the doctor says, “Ayurveda, like yoga, is a contribution of India to the world. It’s a less-understood and less-explored field of medicine. I hope this book brings out more champions to propagate the myriad benefits of Ayurveda and its scope in treatment.” He has been researching the theory and the practice of Ayurveda for the past 35 years.

The director of Ramaiah Indic Specialty Ayurveda Restoration Hospital (RISA), Bengaluru, Gangadharan explains that when Ayurveda coexists with modern medicine, it can work wonders and be a tremendous contribution to the world of healing. “I’ve written a chapter on summative approach. It talks about how two fields of medicine can be used to solve a common health problem. Ayurveda’s holistic approach and allopathy’s reductionist approach can go together even though they are travelling through two different paradigms. I’ve witnessed it in my practice. I use modern medicine and its skills in acute system management. With lifestyle diseases, chronic disorders, structural problems or functional disorders, Ayurveda works well. I believe integrated medicine is the future.”

Given how the pandemic has directed our focus towards building the immune system to minimise the risk of the virus from infecting the lungs, the renowned practitioner suggests a few preventive measures and post-Covid recovery protocols. “Apart from the mandatory measures, it’s advisable to take care of the basics. The virus has shrunk lung capacity, increased body fatigue and the ability to function normally. All you need is a well-balanced diet comprising fluids, digestible fruits and vegetables. Yoga helps to improve breathing. It’s also good to observe your bowel movement and overall body hygiene,” he elaborates.

Besides this, he points out that our body is intelligent systems designed to keep most diseases at bay provided we pay more attention to the signals it gives us. “Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of Dinacharya — daily regimes, and Ritucharya — seasonal regimes, to maintain a healthy life. It is a plant-based science. There are 15 signs in Ayurveda to tell if your body is healthy, without a laboratory investigation or analysis.

Some important indicators are good sleep, appetite, digestion, optimal functioning of sense organs, peace of mind and good skin composition. Deterioration of the components will result in functional, chronic or metabolic problems. Observe your body symptoms and take care of these to lead a healthy life, whether or not there’s a pandemic,” he says.

Having published three research papers, twelve research articles, thirteen primary papers and six books, the doctor’s upcoming book will be on the detrimental effects of processed and packaged food. through which he hopes to emphasises the significance of organic and natural food. He’s also on a mission of spreading the goodness of Ayurveda all over India and the world by training doctors and therapists and developing a team with administrative support to reach people who want to practice Ayurveda.

