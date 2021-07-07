STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai hospital saves newborn from hypoglycemia

A newborn baby, who underwent a one-of-a-kind surgery in the neonatal unit of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, has recovered fully.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A newborn baby, who underwent a one-of-a-kind surgery in the neonatal unit of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, has recovered fully. After 100 days of intensive care, the baby had to be taken in for surgery for Persistent Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia.

Kannan and Nivitha were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. Four hours after birth, the attending nurse noticed that the newborn had turned blue from lack of oxygen. She was  revived but the situation was quite dire when she was tested with hypoglycemia extremely low blood sugar levels.

The NICU staff headed by Dr Vaideeswaran, consultant neonatologist, started her off on IV glucose but the newborn’s sugar levels remained dangerously low. She was diagnosed with Persistent Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia, relatively rare in a neonate.

She remained in the NICU for 100 days where her glucose levels and other vitals were constantly monitored. After several investigations the doctors realised that the only way to save the baby was total pancreatectomy.

Realising that the drugs and the IV glucose was not giving satisfactory responses, the parents consented to surgery. Paediatric surgeon Dr Moorthy headed the surgery. The baby is well on her way to recovery. Dr Vaideeswaran says, “After the procedure, the baby is doing fine. She has not had any hypoglycemic episodes and her periodic check-ups have also shown that she is in good health now.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp