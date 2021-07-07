Chennai hospital saves newborn from hypoglycemia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newborn baby, who underwent a one-of-a-kind surgery in the neonatal unit of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, has recovered fully. After 100 days of intensive care, the baby had to be taken in for surgery for Persistent Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia.

Kannan and Nivitha were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year. Four hours after birth, the attending nurse noticed that the newborn had turned blue from lack of oxygen. She was revived but the situation was quite dire when she was tested with hypoglycemia extremely low blood sugar levels.

The NICU staff headed by Dr Vaideeswaran, consultant neonatologist, started her off on IV glucose but the newborn’s sugar levels remained dangerously low. She was diagnosed with Persistent Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia, relatively rare in a neonate.

She remained in the NICU for 100 days where her glucose levels and other vitals were constantly monitored. After several investigations the doctors realised that the only way to save the baby was total pancreatectomy.

Realising that the drugs and the IV glucose was not giving satisfactory responses, the parents consented to surgery. Paediatric surgeon Dr Moorthy headed the surgery. The baby is well on her way to recovery. Dr Vaideeswaran says, “After the procedure, the baby is doing fine. She has not had any hypoglycemic episodes and her periodic check-ups have also shown that she is in good health now.”