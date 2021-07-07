Director booked for sexually assaulting minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old film director for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his office after promising to give her a chance in his movie.

The accused identified as R Sathyaprakash from Maduravoyal was arrested following a complaint from the victim’s parents. Police said the accused befriended her on a social media page and promised to give her a role in his film. He was booked under Sections 7 and 8 of POCSO Act.