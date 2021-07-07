STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held in railway bribery scam

A  day after arresting the former principal chief mechanical engineer of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur in a bribery case, the Central  Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Published: 07th July 2021 06:48 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A  day after arresting the former principal chief mechanical engineer of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur in a bribery case, the Central  Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday nabbed four more persons including  Chennai-based firm Universal Engineers’ director Hamsa Venugopalan.

According to a CBI press release, the others arrested in the bribery case include Om  Prakash, a working partner of Hamsa Venugopal, Sanjay Kathpal, brother of the then principal chief mechanical engineer and Khetmal Jain of Salem  Steel Trading Company in Chennai.

Apart from the recoveries of  Rs 2.75 crore and 23-kg of gold bars made on Monday, other investment such as fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 4.28 crore related to Khatpal and his family members, property documents and keys of two bank lockers were also recovered during the searches, according to CBI. The accused are being produced before the competent court at Delhi and Chennai. 

