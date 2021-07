By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gamer and Youtuber Madhan Kumar Manikkam was detained under the Goondas Act Tuesday. However, in a press meet, Madhan’s wife, Kruthika, underplayed the number of complaints and said that just four persons filed complaints.

Kruthika, who is out on bail, claimed that she has nothing to do with PUBG or YouTube channels run by her husband. Responding to the claims, an officer said that the police are proceeding only based on evidence.