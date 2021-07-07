STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC orders for suspension of tax officer

The judge said during the nearly-two-hour-long hearing, the officer was particularly queried on how there could be no tax for sale within TN, while it is taxed outside.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department to place under suspension a sales tax officer for giving false and misleading information to the court in connection with the sale of intraocular lenses.

Justice SM Subramaniam, in his order, also suo motu impleaded the Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration and has directed her to explain the need to conduct a probe into the large-scale collusion of officials resulting in loss of revenue to the State.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by city-based Appasamy Associates seeking a direction to the Commercial Taxes department to grant exemption on the sales turnover of “intraocular lenses” both under the Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act and the Central Sales Tax Act.

The judge said during the nearly-two-hour-long hearing, the officer was particularly queried on how there could be no tax for sale within TN, while it is taxed outside. The judge passed the interim order when he realised that intraocular lenses are taxed uniformly and suspected collusion among officials and hospitals.

“The way in which the officer answered the questions raised a doubt in the mind of the court regarding his integrity as well as the truthfulness in making such statements. One can easily draw an inference regarding the possibility of collusion with other side which cannot be overruled,” the court said.

However, the government responded to the court that tax is indeed collected for sale even within the State.
The judge said the tax officer has suppressed vital facts regarding the collection of tax for intraocular lenses, before this court intentionally and not defended the case of the respondents properly, He has committed misconduct and acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant, said the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp