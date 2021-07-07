Madras HC orders for suspension of tax officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department to place under suspension a sales tax officer for giving false and misleading information to the court in connection with the sale of intraocular lenses.

Justice SM Subramaniam, in his order, also suo motu impleaded the Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration and has directed her to explain the need to conduct a probe into the large-scale collusion of officials resulting in loss of revenue to the State.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by city-based Appasamy Associates seeking a direction to the Commercial Taxes department to grant exemption on the sales turnover of “intraocular lenses” both under the Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act and the Central Sales Tax Act.

The judge said during the nearly-two-hour-long hearing, the officer was particularly queried on how there could be no tax for sale within TN, while it is taxed outside. The judge passed the interim order when he realised that intraocular lenses are taxed uniformly and suspected collusion among officials and hospitals.

“The way in which the officer answered the questions raised a doubt in the mind of the court regarding his integrity as well as the truthfulness in making such statements. One can easily draw an inference regarding the possibility of collusion with other side which cannot be overruled,” the court said.

However, the government responded to the court that tax is indeed collected for sale even within the State.

The judge said the tax officer has suppressed vital facts regarding the collection of tax for intraocular lenses, before this court intentionally and not defended the case of the respondents properly, He has committed misconduct and acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant, said the court.