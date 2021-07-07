Making menopause matters mindful

Divya Purushotham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Menopause is a natural change that happens when the menstrual cycle of a woman ceases. This usually happens when a woman is in her late 40s or early 50s and it causes various symptoms and discomfort due to the hormonal change. These symptoms can be reduced and the menopause phase can be handled in a better way while following a healthy diet regime.

During this period, the levels of estrogen declines which impacts metabolism and leads to weight gain in most cases. Other symptoms include reduced fertility, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, mood swings, tiredness, depression, anxiety and night sweats. These changes will either start before menopause or continue post-menopause.

Foods to eat

Milk and milk products: As the estrogen level decreases, women are prone to fractures and weak bones. Adding milk and milk products like curd, cheese and buttermilk can support bones as they contain vitamins D and K, calcium and phosphorus.

Whole grains: Whole grains like wheat, brown rice, oats, barley and quinoa contain fibre and B vitamins. Fibre helps in keeping the gut healthy, B vitamins are vital for energy production, reduces tiredness and also essential for maintaining good mental health.

Protein-rich foods: Protein helps in maintaining muscle bones and bone strength. Eggs, legumes, chicken and fish are good sources of high-quality protein.

Fruits and vegetables: They are high in fibre, which keeps you satiated and helps in weight management. Antioxidants in them help maintain healthy skin, reduce inflammation and keep the heart healthy.

Phytoestrogen: They are natural plant substances that mimic the effect of estrogens. Adding these foods will help in maintaining the hormones. Consume sesame seeds, flax seeds, beans and tofu.

Foods to avoid

Restrict the intake of spicy, processed food, added sugars, caffeine.

Certain foods trigger hot flashes and mood swings. So keep watching the triggers and related signals given by the body. Common triggers include alcohol, high sugar foods and caffeine.

Quit smoking and restrict the intake of alcohol.

Daily habits

Exercise regularly or walk every day. Practise relaxation and breathing techniques.

Kegel exercises can help in strengthening pelvic muscles. Take up a hobby or talk to your friends and family to stay positive.

Get medical assistance for support in handling anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances.

Gaining weight is common during menopause. Consuming a balanced diet, and improved fitness will help in maintaining your weight.

Divya PurushoTham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic