Man held for sending abusive messages to actor Sanam Shetty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man who sent abusive messages to actor Sanam Shetty on her social media page. Last week, Sanam Shetty lodged a complaint.

The accused, identified as Roy John Paul from Nanmangalam, was traced. Police said he hated the actor who reportedly criticised men in general on Big Boss. He sent abusive messages to her Instagram page. He was remanded to judicial custody.