NGO seeks changes in tender process

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based civic rights NGO Arappor Iyakkam has written to Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi seeking changes to the tendering process including abolition of limited tenders.

“Corporation has been handing over a lot of tenders over the last few years under the garb of limited tenders to syndicate of contractors in Chennai Corporation. I kindly request you to take efforts to strictly implement open e -tenders for all requirements except for very small amounts,” Convenor of Arappor, Jayaram Venkatesan said in the letter.

The letter also sought removal of all physical points of contact in tenders before the completion of the process, including for obtaining machinery certificates, submission of designs etc. Packaging of tenders has also paved way for substandard work being carried out by contractors, the petition stated.

The petition also asked for council resolutions to be made available online at the end of every month. At present, only council resolutions until January 2021 are uploaded on the website. It also raised concerns over the selection of roads and footpaths taken up for relaying.