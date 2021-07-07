Project to provide water in Chitlapakkam pending for 16 long years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piped drinking water for residents Chitlapakkam still remains a distant dream. The project to provide water has been pending for over 16 years. “Each time a new government is formed, we are promised drinking water. Residents of Thirumagal Nagar, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue, Deepika Nagar and Kalyana Sundaram Street, Chitlapakkam have been appealing to authorities for ages, but our requests have not been addressed,” said R Madhumitha, a resident of the area.

Concurring, another resident, Dayanand Krishnan added, “Under the Chitlapakkam- Madambakkam Combined Water Scheme, different households have been applying for piped water supply. However, apartments, even those with just one block are not being given the forms. Only individual houses are being focused.” The residents say at least small apartment complexes housing about 4-8 houses must be supplied piped drinking water.

The residents have also paid Rs 10,000 as deposit for water connection. Out of 12,000 houses, only 2,444 houses have individual house water connections. In 2019, the drinking water connection project, was inaugurated assuring 16 lakh litres of water. The then municipal administration Minister, SP Velumani sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the project. Panchayat officials said the delay is mainly due to Covid and that the project will begin in the next couple of months.