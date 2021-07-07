TNIE staffer from Chennai no more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Sundaresan, working as Accounts Officer in the General Accounts department (Corporate) of The New Indian Express, Chennai passed away on July 6, 2021, due to age-related illness.

He was 75 years old and had been working with the group in various capacities for the past 57 years. He will be remembered for his long tenure of tireless work and sincerity.

The New Indian Express Group sincerely condoles his loss and shares heartfelt grief and prayers with the bereaved family.