Woman sexually abused, robbed

Police have launched a search for a 49-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman under the promise of marriage.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a 49-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman under the promise of marriage. Search is also on for his friend for stealing from the victim. According to the police, the accused were identified as Raghu, a manager at a private firm and Prabhakaran, who works as a Revenue Inspector. 

Raghu met the 31-year-old woman several times over the years. “To gain her trust Raghu had lied that his wife died of cancer. He had also said that he would like to marry the victim. During their relationship, the woman became pregnant four times and had to abort each time on to the insistence of Raghu,” said the police.

Recently, Raghu took the victim to a private hospital under the guise of a master checkup and obtained a certificate which said that she was mentally unstable. In the last week of June, Raghu and Prabhakaran visited the woman and stole cash, vehicle and jewels. The duo threatened to kill her.

Based on a complaint, all women police booked Raghu and Prabhakaran under several sections including rape, forced abortion, theft and threatening to murder and launched a manhunt for the absconding duo.

Youth held for sexual assault of minor girl

A 19-year-old boy was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl after spiking her soft drink with alcohol.Police sources said the incident happened in a farmhouse in Kovalam where the girl, on invitation from the boy, had gone to take part in a birthday celebration. The boy allegedly spiked her soft drink with alcohol and sexually assaulted her. Police sources said that the boy also allegedly shot videos and threatened to release them if she disclosed the incident to others.

