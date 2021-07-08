39-year-old held for theft of Rs 25K

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who allegedly swindled cash using abandoned Wi-Fi enabled debit cards was arrested in Chennai. According to police, the victim, Manohar (32) from Chinmaya Nagar in Koyambedu, had withdrawn cash from an ATM in Anna Nagar and left the card in the machine.

Before nightfall, he received messages that Rs 25,000 was withdrawn from his account. “The suspect, Manikandan (39) from Karur, punched the card several times in different petrol bunks till he got Rs 25,000,” said a police officer. Wi-Fi enabled ATM cards do not need passwords if the amount is less than a certain value. The suspect worked in a gold-ornament manufacturing unit.