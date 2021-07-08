Madras High Court orders removal of encroachment by Chennai temple within three months

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to remove the encroachment made by the Kalasathamman temple on a public road at Ramapuram within three months.

This follows a plea moved by Arappor Iyakkam against the management of the Kalasathamman temple that had encroached on a public road by building an extra hall on public land.

Earlier, the court directed that a report be filed after a joint inspection at the site by any person deputed by the commissioner of the Chennai corporation along with the concerned tahsildar and a representative of the temple.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that though the tahsildar admitted that the temple administration had encroached on public land and obstructed the pathway, the authorities refused to remove the encroachment claiming that it would create a law and order issue.

On Thursday, the state submitted that the authorities concerned inspected the entire area and assured the court that action will be initiated soon.

The bench was also informed that interim orders of the court put to continuation due to the ongoing pandemic are in place till July 15.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions directed the authorities concerned to complete the entire exercise in three months.