MMM inaugurates mobile clinic sponsored by Johnson Lifts

The dedication of the clinic was done by HG Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, president, MMM. The unit will provide easy access to cardiac facility in rural areas.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) inaugurated a mobile diagnostic clinic (MDC) unit for cardiac screening purpose which was sponsored by leading manufacturer of lifts and escalators Johnson Lifts. The dedication of the clinic was done by HG Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, president, MMM. The unit will provide easy access to cardiac facility in rural areas.

The mobile unit (Bharat Benz bus) will travel across Tamil Nadu and Kerala with an aim to provide quick diagnoses for patients with cardiac ailments and advise them on the next course of medical and surgical action. The unit is wellequipped to provide detailed cardiac screening with equipment for blood investigations. The camp will be held in rural pockets all over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The unit will include:

  • A compartment for the crew a driver, an assistant, and two biomedical engineers, who will accompany the unit on its camp visits.
  • Two exclusive compartments for diagnosis and investigations one for adults and the other one for paediatric care.
  • Investigations provided: height, weight, blood pressure, random sugar, ECG, ECHO and treadmill.
  • The mobile unit is fully airconditioned and carpeted.

