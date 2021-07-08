Remove squatters from Chitlapakkam lake: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take immediate action to evict over 403 encroachers on Chitlapakkam lake by following due process of law.

The interim orders were passed on PIL moved by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, in 2019, alleging that encroachments have shrunk the lake, therby decreasing the water table.

During the previous hearing in April, the State informed the court that 403 encroachments have been identified in Chitlapakkam lake and action has been initiated to remove them.

These encroachments were found in 83.89 acres of waterbody. A total of 374 encroachments are by way of house sites, stated the government.