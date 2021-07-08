STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State-board teachers await clarity on abridged syllabus

Teachers from State-Board schools await clarity on the syllabus for the current academic year and urged the government to announce which portions to leave out.

Published: 08th July 2021 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers from State-Board schools await clarity on the syllabus for the current academic year and urged the government to announce which portions to leave out. In 2020, the State government reduced the syllabus by nearly 40 per cent for students in Classes IX-XII. 

Schools were asked to compulsorily teach the rationalised syllabus and the remaining 40 per cent optionally. “We have already started online classes for students. Last year, the syllabus reduction was carried out in the middle of the year. It would be easy to know which areas to focus on right from the start,” said A Arulmozhi, a Class IX mathematics teacher from Chennai.

K P O Suresh, President of Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Federation said trimming the syllabus early on will reduce the burden on students. “The Tamil Nadu government can also consider breaking the year into different terms to reduce the stress.”

In a statement, PK Ilamaran of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association urged the government to consider a semester pattern similar to that adopted by the CBSE. “If that is done, students will be less terrified of the public exams, especially as they have to do a lot of learning on their own,” he said.
 

