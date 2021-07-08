Youth murdered; body dumped in well

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The body of a 33-year-old man who was murdered by a seven-member gang in Chengalpattu district a few days ago was found in a well on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ramu (33) from Dr Ambedkar Street in Sriperumbudur. Police said his wife Renuka (27) had lodged a complaint on Monday that Ramu who left the house on Sunday afternoon did not return.

“After inquiries we narrowed down on one Dinesh from the nearby village. Meanwhile, we received information that a body was found floating in an old well near Padappai. The body was confirmed to be that of Ramu,” said an officer.

The police arrested Dinesh (27), Mani (39), Vinoth (20), Prabhakaran (22), Poventhiran (19), Aakash (20) and Chinrasu (21). According to the police, an extramarital affair involving Mani, Dinesh, Ramu, and a woman led to the crime. Further investigation is on.